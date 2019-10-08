Cal Thomas’ column (Oct. 1) claiming 16-year-old Greta Thunberg is not qualified to lecture adults is rife with irony. She speaks clearly the scientific consensus of 197 Paris Climate Accord countries and their best scientists.
For “science,” Thomas has turned (at least twice) to ClimateDepot.com, a website owned by Mark Murano, a long time climate change denier. Murano was also an assistant to James Imhofe, senator from Oklahoma, an early mouthpiece and author who promoted the idea that climate change was a hoax, not surprisingly heftily financed by ExxonMobil.
No doubt it’s uncomfortable to have a kid lecture an adult, particularly when the adult deserves it.
In Thomas’ case, it’s the adult who is unqualified to lecture the kids.
Richard Taylor, Bethel
