Harrison Board of Selectmen Meeting

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

6:00 p.m.

20 Front St, Harrison, ME 04040

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call the Meeting to Order

3. Public Hearing – Junkyards – John Campbell (Sports Cars) & Derek Boutilier

(Harrison Auto Salvage)

4. Public Hearing – General Assistance Appendices

5. Public Participation (Non-Agenda Items)

6. Approval of Unsigned Warrants

7. Approval of Minutes – September 12, 2019

8. Old Business –

• Officer Dan Hastings Award

• Public Works site Design update Phase II

• Cable TV Franchise Update

9. New Business

• Mooring Ordinance

• Electronic Equipment, Communications and Use Policy

• Budget Schedule

• Approval of updated/change of Deputy Finance Director job description

• General Assistance Appendices

• Junkyards

10.Manager’s Report

11.Other Business

• Election Update

• Rabies Clinic

• Deputy Clerk Position

12.Executive Session – (If Necessary)

13.Adjourn

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles