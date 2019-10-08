Harrison Board of Selectmen Meeting
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 p.m.
20 Front St, Harrison, ME 04040
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call the Meeting to Order
3. Public Hearing – Junkyards – John Campbell (Sports Cars) & Derek Boutilier
(Harrison Auto Salvage)
4. Public Hearing – General Assistance Appendices
5. Public Participation (Non-Agenda Items)
6. Approval of Unsigned Warrants
7. Approval of Minutes – September 12, 2019
8. Old Business –
• Officer Dan Hastings Award
• Public Works site Design update Phase II
• Cable TV Franchise Update
9. New Business
• Mooring Ordinance
• Electronic Equipment, Communications and Use Policy
• Budget Schedule
• Approval of updated/change of Deputy Finance Director job description
• General Assistance Appendices
• Junkyards
10.Manager’s Report
11.Other Business
• Election Update
• Rabies Clinic
• Deputy Clerk Position
12.Executive Session – (If Necessary)
13.Adjourn
