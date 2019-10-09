An economics professor at the University of Maine at Machias has lost an appeal in his attempt to block a union from representing him in contract negotiations.

Jonathan Reisman’s case had been dismissed by a federal judge in Maine and he appealed that dismissal to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, but it was denied this week. Reisman expects that he and his lawyers will file to have the case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Reisman had been a union grievance officer, but resigned from the union, saying he differed with the organization on political and policy issues. He then sued last year, challenging a state law that established the union as the bargaining agent for university professors.

A federal judge had dismissed the case, ruling that state law established the union as the bargaining agent for university professors. Reisman appealed, arguing that forcing him to have the union represent him violated his First Amendment rights. He explained his reasoning in a Portland Press Herald op-ed piece.

After the district judge dismissed the case in December, Reisman and his lawyers asked the appeals court to rule quickly so that a hearing before the Supreme Court could be sought, but the appeals panel decided to go through its normal procedures.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: