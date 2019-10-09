HANOVER — Gardner Roberts Memorial Library, Rte. 2, will hold a Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Denny Breau will provide the music.

There will be a yard sale, bake sale, food truck, quilt raffle, crafts, raffle baskets and book sale.

DIXFIELD — A Fall Festival and Vendor Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Dixfield Congregational Church, High Street. A chicken pie lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $7.

Crafts, raffles and baked goods will be available all day. There will be door prize and a raffle on a homemade quilt. The winner will be be drawn at the Christmas Fair.

PARIS — The Foster-Carroll Post, American Legion, Auxiliary will hold its annual craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at 12 Church St. The lunch counter will be open.

The auxiliary is looking for crafters. To reserve a table, call Tricia at 207-583-7187 or Sylvia at 207-743-7231. Application forms will be sent to interested participants.

« Previous