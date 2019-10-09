LEWISTON — Dirigo Federal Credit Union recently hired two employees for its management staff to fill previously open positions within the company. Christopher Bouchard and Ryan Thompson joined in August as chief operations officer and Auburn branch manager, respectively.

Bouchard will oversee the call center, deposit operations department and lending operations staff. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and management from the University of Maine. He volunteers his time on Auburn’s Community Development Block Grant Loan Committee and focuses on youth development through local sports. He lives in Auburn with his wife and three children.

Thompson will direct the full service and operations of the Auburn location.

He will ensure the branch meets organizational, financial, operational, service and growth plans. He will also be originating and evaluating mortgage loans and will be able to advise borrowers on financial status and methods of payment. Thompson and his wife recently welcomed a baby boy.

