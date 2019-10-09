PORTLAND — The Portland Boxing Club announces that Teddy Atlas will be the special guest at this year’s All Star Boxing event at the Portland Expo on Saturday, Nov. 9. Atlas, an ESPN boxing commentator and Hall of Fame trainer of six world champions, including heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, will appear at the Portland Expo to sign autographs and take photos with fans from 6-8 p.m.

The card will feature local pro boxers including former North American and New England Middleweight champion, Russell “The Haitian Sensation” Lamour Jr., super welterweight Casey “Buzzsaw” Streeter who has staged an amazing comeback from a near life threatening accident just over a year ago, the pro debut of super welterweight Josniel “TG” Castro, a former New England Golden Gloves champion and rated as high as No. 2 in the country as an amateur, and welterweight Brandon “The Cannon” Berry from West Forks. There will be three other pro bouts of other New England rising stars. Two amateur bouts will start the show, featuring Portland Boxing Club boxers.

Teddy Atlas, a well-known trainer and sometimes controversial commentator, is also well known for giving back to the sport of boxing and is here to help with our annual fundraiser. In 1996, Teddy Atlas established the Dr. Theodore A. Atlas Foundation in honor of his father, a not-for-profit organization that, in large ways and small, comes to the assistance of people in need. The Foundation operates a food pantry, gives away turkeys on Thanksgiving and toys on Christmas, runs incentive programs in schools and sponsors a basketball league. It helps literally thousands of individuals and families in difficult times – paying for medical insurance, purchasing medical equipment, making a home handicapped-accessible, buying a headstone, helping in any way that is appropriate in a given situation. The Foundation has given away over three million dollars to help the less fortunate among us and has done so in such a way as to preserve the dignity of the people receiving help, without red tape and with a discrete check to validate a particular need.

In 2000, Teddy Atlas was awarded the NFL Helping Hands award for his charity work and was inducted in the Boxing Hall of Fame in May of this year.

Tickets to the event are on sale at Bruno’s Restaurant, 33 Allen Ave Portland, or on line at www.portlandboxingclub.org.

