As a former city councilor I know what the job demands. Therefore, I believe Belinda Gerry is the right woman for the job. She works very hard to know and understand the issues before making a decision. She speaks to many constituents before making decisions and represents the people of Auburn’s voice, not just her own.
This why I will vote for Belinda again this year.
Norman Mckeone, Auburn
