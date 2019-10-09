As a former city councilor I know what the job demands. Therefore, I believe Belinda Gerry is the right woman for the job. She works very hard to know and understand the issues before making a decision. She speaks to many constituents before making decisions and represents the people of Auburn’s voice, not just her own.

This why I will vote for Belinda again this year.

Norman Mckeone, Auburn

