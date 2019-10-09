SABATTUS – Rachel D. Tardif, 74, of Sabattus, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning, Oct. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband, Richard, and her three daughters. She was born on Dec. 27, 1944, in Lewiston, Maine, to the late Robert and Delima Cloutier.Rachel attended Holy Cross and Lewiston High School, where she graduated in 1962. She married the love of her life, Richard, on December 26, 1964 and together they created a wonderful home and family.Family and friends were Rachel’s passion and joy and she was often surrounded by them all. She lovingly cared for her grandchildren over the last 31 years, spending endless hours with them all. She frequently taxied, cooked for, did crafts with and was a staple at their sporting events and biggest cheerleader in life. She was affectionately known by all her grandchildren and all of their friends as “Mem”. Rachel also loved to knit and her family is fortunate to have afghans and scarves to wrap themselves in until they can be in her arms again. Rachel loved to play cards with her family and her friends, and she looked forward to her bi-weekly card gatherings with her friends.Rachel enjoyed many travels with her husband and family over the years, and especially loved the beach. In her final weeks, she and Dick often spoke of their life together during middle of the night talks and she expressed how grateful she was for the wonderful life she had. Prior to her retirement, Rachel worked for many years as a bookkeeper and hostess at the former Happy Jack’s and Korn Haus Keller restaurants in Lewiston. Rachel is survived by her husband, Richard, daughters, Danielle Averill and her husband, Doug, of Litchfield, Michelle Bosse and fiancé, Chris Copley of Harpswell, and Nicole Anthoine and fiancé, John Fortin, of Auburn. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Nicholas Bosse and Alysha Kelley, Matthew Averill and his wife, Hannah, Kaitlyn Bosse and Nick Roy, Jonathan Averill and Renee Cote, and Patrick and Brennan Anthoine; and her three great-grandchildren, Kaidance, Dominick and Dahlia Bosse. She is also survived by her brother, Roger Cloutier and his wife, Barbara, of Redondo Beach, Calif., and several nieces and nephews. Rachel was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Delima, her brother, Robert, her sister, Joline Pequinot and her parents-in-law, John and Jeanne Tardif.Her family wishes to thank all of those who enriched her life over the years, and all who brought encouragement and comfort in her final months. A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at The Fortin Group Funeral Home of Auburn. A liturgy of the word will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Our Lady of Rosary, Sabattus, at 11 a.m. A private interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left for the family at thefortingroupauburn.com. Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group, 217 Turner St., Auburn. 207-783-8545.

