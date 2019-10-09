Charges
Lewiston
- Walid Hassan, 34, of 58 Fourth St., Auburn, on a warrant charging aggravated drug trafficking, 7:07 p.m. Tuesday at the police station.
- Maslah Aliyow, 22, of 101 Knox St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 12:12 a.m. Wednesday at 425 Lisbon St.
- Jennifer Albert, 39, of 69 Horton St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 8:10 a.m. Wednesday at 38 Walnut St.
- Ryan Aube, 29, listed as transient, on a charge of theft, 6:07 p.m. Wednesday at Lisbon and Pine streets.
Auburn
- George Bernard, 36, of 226 Main St., on a charge of theft, 1:12 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart.
- Willie Locklear, 33, of Motel 6, 56 Pleasant St., Lewiston, on two counts of aggravated drug trafficking, 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Alan Curran, 45, of 48 Pleasant St., Mechanic Falls, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a warrant charging violating conditions of release, 7:29 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Leah Wood, 40, of 646 Main St., Westbrook, arrested by Lisbon police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Frost Hill Avenue.
Accidents
- Cars driven by Hawa A. Ali, 26, of Lewiston, and Debra A. Harmon, 55, of Natick, Massachusetts, collided at 3:13 p.m. Monday at Court and Pleasant streets. Damage to Hawa’s 2009 Pontiac was listed as functional; to the 2012 Chevrolet, driven by Harmon and owned by Thomas J. Pineau, of Natick, Massachusetts, minor.
