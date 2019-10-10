Raffle



Your student should have brought home a booklet of six tickets to sell for a cord of firewood donated by Carol Mills. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.Booklets have six tickets. If you’d like more to sell, contact Darlene at 674-2332 and she will bet more to you. Anyone can purchase tickets from the office at Agnes Gray School. All tickets must be in by October 30.

Library News

The Friends of the West Paris Library is having a book sale and basket raffle on Saturday, October 12. The event will be held at the West Paris Historical Society (across the street from the library) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a hot or cold drink, muffin or coffee cake, Tickets for the raffle can be purchased in advance at the library until October 11. For more information, call the library at 674-2004 or check them on Facebook.

Mrs. Clarke

It was so wonderful to see so many students and families at Take Your Family to School Night. There were 100 of us in attendance. Thanks to the Polands for the yummy ice cream, to Haze for being our sprinkler helper and to Tabitha Damon for securing the raffle items. It is so incredibly important to have each of you as a partner in your child’s learning. The more support we provide to one another over the course of the year, the more academic gains your child will make across all subject areas.

I am looking forward to welcoming our kindergarten and first grade families to the event next Thursday.

Take care and enjoy your weekend.

Beth

Classrooms

Pre-K: Pre-k has been so busy this week. Next week we start our first unit all about family. If you have a picture of your family to send in we will be making an “all about our families” bulletin board.

I have sent out directions on how to sign up for the remind app. This is a text messaging system that comes straight to my phone or email and is so very helpful with communication. We have started a reward system where everyone can earn stickers throughout the day for being kind to friends, listening to teachers, and following directions. Once a student earns 10 stickers, he/she can trade me the chart for a new one and get a prize from my prize box. I encourage you to ask your child how they may have earned a sticker today.

Ms. Larceny

Kindergarten: We are moving right along! We’ve created a schedule and classroom routines. Please make sure your child is well rested as it is a long day for everyone. If your child has trouble writing his/her name, please sit down with him/her nightly and work on it. Names need to start with a capital and the rest should be lower case letters. For writing, we are starting to label our pictures with a letter. For reading, we are looking at informational books and starting to use 1. Eyes 2. Think about it 3. And talk

about what we think it might be saying.

Mrs. Biggers

Grade One – Hello from First Grade! We have had a busy week. Just a reminder that our First Grade Parent Night will be on Thursday, October 3, at 5 p.m. Next week we will be starting our new phonics curriculum. Ms. Davis will be in our room each morning to teach this subject, while I will be working with other teachers in a coaching capacity. If you are interested in volunteering in our school, please stop by the school office and pick up the paperwork. We’d love to have you!

Mrs. Chafin

Grade Two – We had another busy but great week in second grade! Thank you to all of the families who joined us for Bring Your Family To School Night on Wednesday! It was wonderful to have everyone here! Since the first week of school, we’ve been using laptops each Friday in the classroom to practice logging on and navigating using the mouse. We are preparing to take our first STAR test within the

next few weeks. We welcomed a new friend into second grade this week! I encourage you to ask your student about Gus! Our students have been placed in their hours houses; Amistad, Reveure, Isibindi and Altruismo. Every second grader has earned house points this week! Have a good weekend!

Mrs. Puiia

Grade Three – What a pleasure to see so many of you at our Take Your Family To School night! We hope this experience provided a glimpse of your child’s school life, and perhaps introduced some new ideas for ways to better support your child’s learning. In the classroom, we continue with multiplication in math, learning to write multiplication equations and using skip counting to solve them. We’ve started reading the book “Stone Fox,” and it has been a joy to see these readers so engaged in this wonderful story. We’re learning that we can get to know the characters by noticing what they do, say, think and feel.

On Forest Friday, we had one last try at finding artifacts in the woods. On this adventure, one attentive student spotted a stone campfire ring, and others located an old pile of bricks. We found an old gate nearby, and the theories of how these may have come to be were quite insightful!

Mrs. Cooper

Grade Four – As we move forward in math, I can see that students are beginning to make connections with multiplication and even division! It is really exciting. The students have begun to type their realistic fiction story onto Google Docs. This is new for them and they seem to be adjusting well. Any keyboard practice at home would be greatly appreciated. There are many free online typing programs. This is a

necessary skill and we do not often have enough time to practice in class. It was nice to see you Wednesday night. Happy fall!

Mrs. Toita

Grade Five – Nice to see so many of you at Take Your Family to School Night! If you weren’t able to join us and you’d like to meet with me, please send me an email and I’ll be happy to schedule a meeting with you. Our Weekly Sheet now includes spelling words to study at home during the week, to be tested on Friday. Each child has words at his or her own level. Can’t wait to see all the progress we make!

Also, stay tuned for our class website to be up and running. Fifth graders will be sharing out on books they’re reading in a variety of interesting ways!

Mrs. Timm

Grade Six – We concluded our first science unit last week. We talked about the water cycle and the pathways of water are such an undervalued resource. The young people finished this unit with a better understanding of how scarce this resource really is. With science finished up for now, we have started our first history unit. This week we have delved into the Civil War, specifically learning about the leading causes. Our team has really taken a passion collectively for this subject. Seeing their passion and hard work has simply been awesome! Speaking of “awesome” I can’t think of a better adjective to describe their continued commitment and work ethics as a whole. Every week they are challenged and every week they are exceeding expectations. Hand in hand with the academic curriculum comes those essential life ethics of hard work, confidence, resilience building, and leadership. Instilling these core values within our daily lessons will remain a primary focus in our class philosophy.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out. A special well done to Hunter Brown this week as our class leader. Next week Colin Gonzalez is in the position. Seeing his team and their progress in less than a month is the exact reason I teach.

Mr. Onofrio

Upcoming Events

Friday, October 11 – No School. Workshop Day

Monday, October 14 – No School. Columbus Day

Tuesday, October 29 – Great Pumpkin Walk-a-Thon from 1:45-2:45 p.m.

Friday, November 1 – Drawing for the cord of wood raffle.

filed under: