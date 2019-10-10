NORWAY — Sherry taught elementary school for many years and brought art and music into the lives of her students. She comes from a musical and artistic family that goes back for generations. These influences are deeply woven into her life as a teacher, and now as an artist.

Sherry has been drawn to bold, deep colors ever since childhood. Her appreciation of color and form have found their way into the whimsical animals that she paints. This love of art throughout her life drew Sherry into weekly lessons with Pam Morra. Sherry has woven watercolor and acrylic mediums together to find the depth of color to enhance her work. Her inherent love of nature has led to her painting animals that she has connections to and those she’d like to.

Sherry enjoys walking in the woods, hiking, biking, horseback riding and traveling. Sherry lives in Norway with her husband and a menagerie of animals. Sherry also enjoys healing animals as a Reiki practitioner and an animal communicator.

All are invited to Sherry’s opening at The Main Street Gallery in Norway (beside The Tribune book store) on Friday, October 4th, from 5-7pm. Fun and refreshments provided.

