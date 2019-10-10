To the Editor:

It was a beautiful day on the greens as golfers young (13) and old (82) participated in the benefit golf scramble at Norway Country Club.

It’s a family affair! Three generations; Bunny Stone O’Leary, Bryan & Lucan Martin and John O’Leary (Tourney Champs) enjoy a day of golf as does Rob Cummings, Steve Cummings, Braden Cummings and Vern (Cummings) Gray (high score winners), complete with shenanigans as they enjoyed the day!

The committee is proud to announce the 2nd annual event, held on September 21st, raised and donated a total of $2420 for the OHCHS Food Pantry. The O’Leary/Martins took the win, with the Lovely team (Kurt & Pam Lovely, Pat Frye and Curtis Smith), coming in a close second.

All participating are true winners – volunteering offers many health benefits from lowering stress to boosting self-confidence. Providing a sense of meaning and appreciation—given and received—participating can be calming and most rewarding!

Special thanks to all local business sponsors – with generous donations and their ongoing support, recipients at the high school are able to discreetly obtain sustenance and other personal necessities.

Please join us in thanking: 290 Maine Street Restaurant, Bader Physical Therapy, Bancroft Construction, Biz Realty, Boomers Restaurant & Saloon, C.N. Brown, Chalmers Insurance, Chandler Funeral Homes, Cooper Farms, Daddy O’s, Dirigo Valuation, Doe’s Variety, Falmouth Hearing Aids, Foot Hills Flooring, Hannaford, Happy Chicks, Hill Top Pools, Hilton Garden Inn—Jetport, HR Block, Linda & Dave Porter, Lost Corner Land Surveying, New Balance, Norway Country Club, Norway Savings Bank, Norway Smoke Shop, Oxford Federal Credit Union, Oxford Mill End Store, Panda Café, Parkside Variety, Poland Spring Golf Course, Pro Vision, Record Building & Lumber, Stephen’s Memorial Hospital, Subway, Summit Springs Golf Course, and Wilsons Excavating. Special thanks also go to those bringing food for the pantry. Kudos to Lance Belanger who was unable to join us on the greens, yet overflowed the collection box – impressive!

2020 Plans are underway; for inquiries regarding event sponsorship, donations and player registration, please contact Johannah at [email protected] or 207-515-4918.

The anonymous pantry offers discreet access to food and necessities. The OHCHS Food Pantry started in 2015 when staff noticed students were not getting all their basic needs met. Today, the pantry stocks basic items like toiletries, food, clothing, and school supplies, provided by local donors. It’s easy for students who need to use the service; all they need to do is confide in a teacher, counselor, or administrator. They will then be taken by a staff member to one of the school’s pantries where they can shop in a private setting, free from stigma. Because the program is anonymous, there are no flyers hung up advertising the pantry. Instead, the administration relies on word of mouth to spread the news.

Johannah Galgovitch

Norway

