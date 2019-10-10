Luncheon
WATERFORD—Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.
Dance
RUMFORD — The Hope Association is hosting a Halloween Dance featuring Joe “The Music Man” Sirois on October 25,2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hope Association 85 Lincoln Ave., Rumford. The dance is open to the public.
Come in your costume and ready to dance. Refreshments will be available. Donations are welcome and will benefit Hope Association.
