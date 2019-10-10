BETHEL — A public hearing on a proposed $2.4 million new SAD 44 bus garage will take place Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m at Telstar High School (Helen C Berry Auditorium).

A district-wide referendum vote is scheduled for Nov. 5.

The School Board vote to hold the referendum was 8-6. The decision followed much discussion, including concerns expressed over the price of the project by local businessmen, who said they believe the project can be done for less.

The proposal favored by the board would build a garage on district land next to the Telstar Regional High School complex on Route 26. It would have two bus bays that measure 9,500 square feet.

The board had three options to consider. A larger garage at the Telstar site would have cost about $400,000 more than the smaller one approved by directors. The larger project would have included 11,500 square feet and three bus bays.

Another choice was renovating the former Chadbourne Tree Farms garage on Route 26 in Bethel, an option estimated to also cost about $2.4 million. The Chadbourne renovation would provide two bays, 9,200 square feet of renovated space and 1,800 square feet of new construction.

The current bus garage is 7,350 square feet. It was built in the 1920s, and a recent report by a structural engineer revealed it has failing masonry and the roof needs shoring up. Any snowfall of more than a foot will have to be removed immediately, the report said.

Superintendent Dave Murphy said even if a new garage were approved in November, work would need to be done on the old one in the meantime to keep it safe for employees.

Murphy said the current garage would be put up for sale after a new one is built, at an estimated asking price of $125,000 to $150,000.

The need to replace the garage has been under discussion for more than 20 years, according to district officials.

