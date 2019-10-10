To the Editor:

The Climate Change gathering at Longley Square last weekend raised awareness that government policies and corporate practices worldwide will control global warming to save our planet, or not.

In Norway we also have opportunities to make carbon-friendly food choices. We can buy local and organic produce and choose only for minimally processed groceries at Fare Share Food Co-op, Alan Day Community Garden, Norway Farmers’ Market, Old Squire, and others.

In favor of local food’s lower carbon footprint, food transported by truck or rail from afar, often in refrigerated van transport, creates major diesel fuel emission, much greater than locally grown, produced, and transported foods. The food choice associated with good health is to favor nutritious plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans, or a diet low in animal products. These foods can be grown or produced locally. Buying local foods supports intelligent soil and land stewardship practices profoundly more than supporting large corporate farms whose products, often produced with questionable practices, dominate our supermarkets .

Buying local and organic sends the message to Maine farmers that we want to consume toxin- free foods. Large farms using pesticides that kill pollinators like bees, needed to support plants that help keep our air clean, do us no favors.

I hope you will join me to support these local farmers in fighting climate change in preserving minimum greenhouse gas emissions.

Roy Landesberg Waterford

