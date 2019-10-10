NORWAY — The Advertiser Democrat welcomes Nicole Carter to its ranks as a staff writer. Carter comes to Norway from The Franklin Journal.

A graduate of USM with a degree in history, Carter also raises alpacas on her farm in Peru. She has extensive experience in newspaper writing as well as marketing and circulation. Also a fiber a

artist, she manages the small home-based forestry/agriculture/fiber arts business she and her husband own.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nicole to Norway,” said Editor A.M. Sheehan. “She brings a new perspective and a lovely personality.”

Carter will be covering the school district and the town of Oxford as well as writing features and whatever else is thrown her way, Sheehan said.

Carter can be reached at [email protected] or at 780-9077.