BETHEL — Gabe Perkins, executive director, Mahoosuc Pathways, and Kirk Siegel, Executive Director, Mahoosuc Land Trust, will present a program on “The Changing Face of Conservation in the Mahoosuc Region” on October 24, at 7 p.m. at the Gould Academy McLaughlin Auditorium, Church Street, Bethel.
Perkins and Siegel will explain how these two separate organizations are finding common ground and collaborative ways to advance conservation and recreation for public benefit. They will provide a mixture of short videos, slides, and perspectives and hope to engage participants in active discussion about what is important to our region.
This program is sponsored by Down Home Maine of Western Mountains Senior College. Admission is free to the public, however, donations are accepted. Light refreshments will be served.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Thanksgiving basket application deadline Oct. 31
-
The Franklin Journal
Sports Roundup
-
The Franklin Journal
More Farmington Fair results
-
Business
Lewiston-Auburn chamber reveals new president: Shanna Cox
-
Advertiser Democrat
Special Town meeting set in Oxford for Oct. 17