BETHEL — Gabe Perkins, executive director, Mahoosuc Pathways, and Kirk Siegel, Executive Director, Mahoosuc Land Trust, will present a program on “The Changing Face of Conservation in the Mahoosuc Region” on October 24, at 7 p.m. at the Gould Academy McLaughlin Auditorium, Church Street, Bethel.

Perkins and Siegel will explain how these two separate organizations are finding common ground and collaborative ways to advance conservation and recreation for public benefit. They will provide a mixture of short videos, slides, and perspectives and hope to engage participants in active discussion about what is important to our region.

This program is sponsored by Down Home Maine of Western Mountains Senior College. Admission is free to the public, however, donations are accepted. Light refreshments will be served.

