PARIS — The DMCC Escape Room fundraiser returns this autumn with a new

adventure. On the weekends of October 17th to October 20th, October 24th to October 27th, and October 31st to November 3rd, participants can challenge themselves by exploring some very strange things happening at Deering Memorial Community Center. Things seem to be UPSIDE DOWN. Investigating the cause, they must pass through another dimension, save themselves, and the world.

Using teamwork, logic and careful observation, teams of up to eight participants will have 45 minutes to solve a series of puzzles leading them to safety. The cost is $15 per person. Reservations and prepayment are required.

For information or to book a session, call 743-6994 or email [email protected] Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the Deering Memorial Community Center, which is owned by the Paris Public Library. The center provides meeting spaces for a variety of civic groups and private functions.

