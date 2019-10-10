MEXICO — New Ventures Maine is offering a free workshop called “First Impressions Matter” at the Region 9 Adult Education, 377 River Road, Mexico ME, 04257. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6-8 pm.

In this 2 hour workshop, will offer you current tools, resources, and guidance to write an effective resume and to prepare for a successful interview.

All workshops and follow-up coaching is free. To register for this workshop, visit our website at www.newventuresmaine.org.

For more information on New Ventures Maine please call Janet Smith at 778-2757.

New Ventures Maine is a statewide non-profit organization committed to improving the economic lives of Maine men, women and their families. The organization works with all individuals “where they are at” and provides them with support, guidance, and the tools they need to take their next best step. They provide individual assistance and group training in building careers, starting and growing businesses, planning for financial security, and becoming community leaders. Visit their website at www.newventuresmaine.org

