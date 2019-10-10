NORWAY — This year’s gala features The Cobblestones band and Kezarstone Catering, performances by Art Moves Dance Ensemble, Expansion Art(s) Movers, Collective Motion, The Moving Company Teen Troupe, and Portland Youth Dance, and a Silent Auction in the music room. Dress is casual, with jeans and fedoras as our theme.
The mission of Cottage Street Creative Exchange is to provide an educational dance platform for creative expression, cultural exchange, and collaboration – at home and abroad.
The event will take place Saturday, November 2 from 6 to 9 p.m.on the second floor at 13 Cottage Street in Norway. Tickets for the gala are $25. Invitations are available at the Raven Collection on Main Street in Norway or by request. For more information or to receive an invitation, please call 207-743-5569, email [email protected] or go to the Project side of artmovesdance.com.
