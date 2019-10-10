NORWAY — This year’s gala features The Cobblestones band and Kezarstone Catering,  performances by Art Moves Dance Ensemble, Expansion Art(s) Movers, Collective Motion, The Moving Company Teen Troupe, and Portland Youth Dance, and a Silent Auction in the music room.  Dress is casual, with jeans and fedoras as our theme.

The mission of Cottage Street Creative Exchange is to provide an educational dance platform for creative expression, cultural exchange, and collaboration – at home and abroad.

The event will take place Saturday, November 2 from 6 to 9 p.m.on the second floor at 13 Cottage Street in Norway. Tickets for the gala are $25. Invitations are available at the Raven Collection on Main Street in Norway or by request. For more information or to receive an invitation, please call 207-743-5569, email [email protected] or go to the Project side of artmovesdance.com.

Ne Me Quitte Pas taken during rehearsal. Choreographed by Sasha Richardson Danced by Erika Lindstrom, being lifted by Debi Irons, Deb Webster, Tegan Rose, Koley True, Karianna Merrill and Brie Hinman. Ne Me Quitte Pas will be performed during the November 2 gala. Jasper Vlaun

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Democrat Arts
Related Stories
Latest Articles