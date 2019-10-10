GREENE — A 16-year-old boy suffered a broken ankle and a chipped tooth Tuesday when the motorized bicycle he was riding was hit by a pickup truck.

Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said Luke LaFrance had just turned around in his Quaker Ridge Road driveway and drove the motorized bike into the road in front of a full-size Chevrolet pickup truck, which hit him at about 2:30 p.m.

The driver of the truck, David Allen, 23, of Quaker Ridge Road in Leeds was not injured. Investigators said they do not expect to bring charges.

LaFrance, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was treated for his injuries.

