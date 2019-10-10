NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library needs volunteers to help shelve books and keep books in order on the shelves. If you love books and have an interest in assisting the library to keep the shelves accurate, then join us for more information. Come to the library on Halloween morning, Thursday, October 31, 2019 10:00-11:30 a.m. for training in this crucial but non-complicated duty of shelving books and shelf reading. There are no costumes required but refreshments will be served. Please call library at 743-5309 ext. 1 to RSVP, or visit the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us if you have questions.
