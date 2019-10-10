Mark Cayer has a long career dedicated to community and public service.
Throughout his 20 years serving as a law enforcement officer, then as a Lewiston city councilor and council president, and now as chairman of the school board, Mark has demonstrated his commitment time and time again to the people of Maine and Lewiston in particular.
Mark is focused on the issues that matter most to our community, and he has a track record to prove it. He has worked to redevelop our downtown, invest in our neighborhoods and small businesses, fight poverty, and keep our seniors in their homes. He believes that an emphasis on growing a vibrant and sustainable local economy will unlock Lewiston’s potential.
Mark is the type of thoughtful, service-oriented leader Lewiston needs. This November, I hope others will join me in supporting Mark Cayer for mayor.
Congressman Jared F. Golden, Lewiston
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Community Sports
CMCC Esports team notches first win
-
Maine
Tractor-trailer driver rescued by boat after truck lands in water
-
Crime
Massachusetts man charged felony drug trafficking after traffic stop in Woodstock
-
Politics
Two business associates of Giuliani have been arrested and are in custody
-
Nation / World
For the first time in decades, EPA to overhaul how cities test for lead in water