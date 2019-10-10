I will be supporting Sen. Susan Collins in the next Senate race. I say this with reservation only because of her support for Brett Kavanaugh. I find her support of abortion appalling.
To support the execution of children days, weeks, months before a child is born is barbaric. A child’s life does not begin at detection of a heartbeat, but at conception.
Psalm 139 states we are fearfully and wonderfully made in the womb and in God’s image. The point between conception and heartbeat is not null and void.
Hebrew 9:27 says we are destined to die and then to face judgment. Who wants to stand at the judgment seat of Christ with the shedding of innocent blood on her hands? Proverbs 6:17.
Jim Benson, Livermore Falls
