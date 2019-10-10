The most exciting candidate for an at-large council seat in Auburn stopped at our house a few days ago. She is bright, ethical, concerned about Auburn’s well-being, environment and the well-being of its citizens of all ages and means.
It’s a pleasure for me to endorse Katie Boss for election to an at-large seat, and a great opportunity for Auburn.
Jim Wellehan, Auburn
