AUBURN – Jordan Payne Hay, an attorney with Skelton Taintor & Abbott, has been elected to a two-year term as a member of the Central Maine Human Resources Association board of directors.

The mission of the CMHRA is to expand and enhance the knowledge and professional development of its membership and the community’s ability to address employment matters.

Hay will work on programming on a variety of topics, including legal issues, benefits, training, retaining talent, mindfulness in the workplace and employing millennials.

Hay’s practice includes employment law, civil rights, human resources support and intellectual property. She is licensed to practice in Maine and Massachusetts.

