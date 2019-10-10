Actions speak louder than empty campaign promises, and Mark Cayer consistently rolls up his sleeves and does the actual work to make a difference in our community.

Mark is deeply invested in our city and schools, working to bring people together to resolve problems. He demonstrates a cooperative spirit, strong work ethic and integrity. I have never met another person so willing to look beyond their personal interests to do what is good and right for the residents of this city.

During his tenure on the City Council, Mark gave freely and selflessly of both his time and efforts. He has continued that legacy throughout his term on the Lewiston School Committee, utilizing honest and open communication to promote effective leadership. Mark’s focus on economic development, education, local investment, and retention of our youth are both appropriate and timely.

I support Mark Cayer for mayor of Lewiston.

Kristen Cloutier, Lewiston

