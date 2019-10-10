The Norway Country Club Ladies Association presented a check to Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine during their September meeting. The ladies raised over $8,200 in their 6th annual Drive Out Cancer on August 15. Many area businesses and individuals sponsored the golf tournament with cash donations or donated items to their Silent Auction or Raffle Ticket Table. Thirteen teams participated in the 18 hole scramble. Pictured are NCCLA treasurer Kathy Greenleaf, CRCofWM Executive Director Diane Madden, NCCLA treasure Maureen Thorn, Vice President Kathy Jillson, Tournament Committee chair Alice Goodwin and Suanne Craib.

