BETHEL — Mahoosuc Land Trust (MLT) is seeking help in maintaining some of the hiking trails and Androscoggin River boat launches enjoyed by outdoor enthusiasts in Western Maine. MLT owns nearly 2700 acres of forestland, with miles of recreational hiking trails, open fields, mountain tops, river islands, and four of the Androscoggin River Trail boat launches. Keeping the trails and boat launches clean, safe and enjoyable takes effort. MLT currently depends on a dedicated group of volunteers to handle the maintenance and stewardship of these lands.

MLT’s new Preserve Partner program is looking for additional volunteers to help our property stewards monitor and maintain our trails and boat launches. “With a little time and effort, one person can really help improve his or her favorite property,” says Larry Ely, chair of MLT’s Stewardship Committee. “It’s gratifying to visit a preserve and know you’ve helped make it a special place.” This is an opportunity to meet and work alongside friendly, active people who dedicate time and effort maintaining public access on MLT properties. The volunteer time is fairly flexible and you can volunteer for as many preserves that interest you.

To become one of our Preserve Partners, or for more information about the individual preserves and boat launches, please visit www.mahoosuc.org or contact MLT Executive Director, Kirk Siegel, at 207-824-3806 or [email protected].