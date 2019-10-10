LOVELL — The Lovell Historical Society will present a Fall Harvest Festival Sunday, October 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. This event should have something of interest for all members of the family. There will be a demonstration of the operation of a cider press, dealers selling their wares, and fall craft activities for children. Inside the 1839 Kimball-Stanford House, there will be a pie sale and an abundant refreshment table.

Back by popular demand, “Birds on a Wire” will be performing in the barn. This group,

comprised of Jenny and Greg Huang-Dale and Jeanine Loubier, will be playing traditional “fiddle” music.

Anyone interested is warmly invited to attend this festival. The Society is located at 551

Main Street (Route 5) opposite the Lake Kezar Country Club. The event is free and open to the public.

