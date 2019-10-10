WOODSTOCK — A Massachusetts man was arrested Monday and charged with operating under the influence and two felony counts of drug trafficking after police say they found a large amount of drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Joshua Greenfield, 28, of Edgartown Massachusetts, was stopped by members of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office about 2:45 p.m. Monday on Route 232 in Woodstock for a traffic offense.

Officers said they seized 14.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 3.1 grams of fentanyl and over $1,500 from Greenfield’s car.

Greenfield was charged with operating under the influence and two felony counts of drug trafficking. He was transported to the Rumford Police Department for evaluation. The case remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted by Rumford police during the arrest.

