WOODSTOCK — A Massachusetts man was arrested Monday and charged with operating under the influence and two felony counts of drug trafficking after police say they found a large amount of drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Joshua Greenfield, 28, of Edgartown Massachusetts, was stopped by members of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office about 2:45 p.m. Monday on Route 232 in Woodstock for a traffic offense.
Officers said they seized 14.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 3.1 grams of fentanyl and over $1,500 from Greenfield’s car.
Greenfield was charged with operating under the influence and two felony counts of drug trafficking. He was transported to the Rumford Police Department for evaluation. The case remains under investigation.
Deputies were assisted by Rumford police during the arrest.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Community Sports
CMCC Esports team notches first win
-
Maine
Tractor-trailer driver rescued by boat after truck lands in water
-
Crime
Massachusetts man charged felony drug trafficking after traffic stop in Woodstock
-
Politics
Two business associates of Giuliani have been arrested and are in custody
-
Nation / World
For the first time in decades, EPA to overhaul how cities test for lead in water