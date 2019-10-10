PARIS — UMA in South Paris, located at 232 Main Street, will be holding an Information Session for their Mental Health and Human Services programs on Monday, October 21 at Noon. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the degrees and certifications that can be completed entirely in South Paris including: Associate and Bachelor degrees in Mental Health & Human Services, MHRT-C (Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician) certification, SART (Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Technician) certifications, as well as concentrations in Child and Family Services.

Participants will be able to meet faculty and students in the program to have their questions answered. Admissions and financial aid representatives will be available to help with the admissions process. To register for this free Information Session, call 743-9322.

Students can complete over 40 degrees and certificates completely at UMA in South Paris. There are many scholarships available for both new and returning students. There are also tuition waivers available for high school juniors and seniors as well as senior citizens.

UMA has nine centers statewide, which provide centralized services to students and faculty engaged in online and distance education courses. Centers are located in Brunswick, East Millinocket, Ellsworth, Houlton, Lewiston, South Paris, Rockland, Rumford, and Saco. Students access the resources of UMA while studying at their local Center, pursuing a mix of online and traditional classroom instruction while staying close to home. UMA’s Rumford Center is located at 60 Lowell Street, Rumford. For more information about the degrees and certificates available in your local area, call 743-9322 or visit www.uma.edu/southparis

