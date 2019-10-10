GREENWOOD — The Greenwood Farmers’ Market will be changing to its winter schedule in November. As has been the practice in the past, the market will be open to coincide with Boondocks Buying Club pick up Fridays – every two weeks. In November the farmers’ market and Boondocks dates are the 1st and 15th and closed the Friday after Thanksgiving. Market hours will be every Friday, as usual, for the rest of October.

On October 18, the Greenwood Farmers’ Market is putting on a potluck supper during market hours to celebrate harvest time. All are welcome. Bring a dish or just stop by for a visit. Monica Mann will be playing the fiddle for us.

The market is year round, located in the Greenwood town hall building on Route 26 in Locke’s Mills, and is open on Fridays, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. To see what’s happening at the market—the vendors, their products, and any schedule update—visit and “like” their Facebook page: Greenwood Farmers’ Market. For more information please contact Brian and Suzanne Dunham, [email protected], 665-2967.

