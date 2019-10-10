NORWAY — Breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women after skin cancer. The fact is that nearly one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some time during their lives.* Per the 2019 American Cancer Society Facts & Figures, there will be an estimated 8,920 new cancer cases in Maine, and 1,390 female breast cases – up 50 cases from 2018. Across the United States, 60% percent of women over 40 and older had a mammogram in the past two years. Messages of screening are still important.** Women are busy. For some, balancing work and family life is a struggle, and finding the time to get a screening mammogram may be challenging.

MaineHealth recommends women discuss screening options with their primary care providers. During the month of October, we promote awareness for screening and ways to stay healthy to control and prevent breast cancer risks. Mammograms are capable of detecting signs of breast abnormalities before symptoms occur, so it continues to be imperative that women are screened regularly to reduce their risks. We recommend for

women, who are at average risk, to:

Practice self-exams to maintain self-breast awareness

Consider annual clinical breast exam with primary care provider

Receive routine screening mammograms. At age 40, discuss with their provider, and to be prepared to share questions and family history.

For screening purposes, a woman is considered to be at average risk if she doesn’t have a personal history of breast cancer, a strong family history of breast cancer, or a genetic mutation known to increase risk of breast cancer and has not had chest radiation therapy before the age of 30.

The Stephens Memorial Hospital Women’s Imaging Center is a Pink Ribbon Facility, and is accredited in Mammography and Stereotactic Biopsies by the American College of Radiology. The center offers comprehensive breast cancer services that include early detection, diagnostic imaging, and personalized treatment, including breast prosthetic fitting services. Centrally located within the Imaging Department, the Women’s Imaging Center offers patients the highest quality imaging services in a comfortable, convenient, private suite. We’re providing personal care in the hands of the finest health care professionals in the region. Call our Women’s Imaging Center for more information about our services and to schedule your mammogram today: 207-744-6079.

*Source: American Cancer Society

**Source: Susan G. Komen, American Cancer Society. Cancer Prevention & Early Detection Facts & Figures, 2019-2020.

