PARIS — A House Tour of select Paris Hill Homes will be offered December 6 and 7 on

beautiful Paris Hill. Nine lovely homes, decorated for the season, will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. both days. Cost is $30. In addition, a hot lunch of homemade soups will be served in the Academy building at number 1 Academy Street for only $10.00. For details, please see www.parishill.org/holiday. Holiday house tours are offered infrequently; the last was in 2011. They offer guests a fascinating perspective as to life on Paris Hill well over 100 years ago. In addition to our homes, The Academy building, the Baptist church, the library and jail will be open. We hope you’ll come and enjoy your tour.

About us: The Paris Hill Community Club is a local group with the responsibility of taking care of the Paris Academy building. Control of the academy building was given to us for a dollar. We use public suppers and, occasionally, house tours to fund building repairs which are frequent and expensive. Earnings from this house tour event will go to building repairs.

