It’s vital that we vote our values, so I’ll be voting for Matt Leonard for City Council at-large next month.

Matt is an effective advocate for economic opportunity. He devotes a significant amount of time and effort working with area businesses linking military veterans with quality careers. His experience with the local chamber of commerce means he understands how local government works — and doesn’t.

Leonard can hit the ground running on day one of his term. I especially appreciate Matt’s thoughtful leadership. He seeks out new ideas, weighs the alternatives and considers possible outcomes. I think his detailed plan to lower property taxes in Auburn can work, relief home owners truly need.

I hope my fellow Auburn citizens will join me in voting for Matt Leonard for Auburn City Council at-large.

Phillip Whipple, Auburn

