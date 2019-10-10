Charges

Lewiston

  • Noor Hussein, 24, of 125 Rideout Ave., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at 330 Sabattus St.
  • Omar Abridrahman, 20, of 52 Maple St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 8:52 a.m. Thursday at 135½ Bartlett St.

Auburn

  • Matthew Guptill, 21, of 27 Andrea Lane, on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 1:37 a.m. Thursday at that address.

Accidents

Auburn

  • A car driven by David A. Newman, 26, of Livermore, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a car driven by Erika M. Stoodly, 32, of Hartford, at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday on Turner Road. Both drivers were examined for complaints of pain suffered in the crash. Stoodly’s 2010 Subaru and the 2002 Saab driven by Newman and owned by Rodney L. Newman of Livermore, were towed.
  • A car driven by Lori J. Tame, 59, of Durham, struck a deer on Riverside Drive at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday. Her 2008 Ford was towed.
  • A pickup truck driven by Dale Sebra, 49, of Wales struck a utility pole at 5:27 p.m. Wednesday as Sebra was turning from Center Street into the Burger King parking lot. The 2005 Ford owned by Randell W. Trefethen of Wales was towed.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
police logs
Related Stories
Latest Articles