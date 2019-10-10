OXFORD — Superintendent Rick Colpitts presented service awards to long serving BOD members Dr. Donald Ware of Norway (17 years) and Elizabeth Swift (24 years) of Hebron. Ware said he was proud of the Oxford Hills School Board and administration.

“Our north star is educating our children,” Ware said. “I have a passion for public education. Our schools now feed, clothe, teach morals and more to our children. We have to do the heavy lifting.”

Colpitts noted that Swift is known as a staunch advocate for students and staunch critic for those who are not. She served on every committee of the school board at some time or another.

“Her service to the district and Hebron has been remarkable,” Colpitts said.

Facilities Dirctor Dean Dillingham reported on the response to the fires set at Paris Elementary School last week and on the status of cleanup and repair efforts being made to get the building ready for students to return. The heating and air conditioning units in the smoke-damaged fifth- and sixth-grade wing are being replaced, as are the fixtures in the bathroom where flames were contained. Air sending units in other parts of the school were not affected.

In other business, MSAD 17 Board of Directors were presented with 72 sports and extracurricular stipend position recommendations for consideration. The Board was also asked to approve sixth grade field trips to the Schoodic Education Adventure Program at Acadia National Park for Otisfield Community School and Oxford Elementary School on Oct. 23-25. An anonymous donation was provided to Oxford Elementary School to help fund the field trip. Supertintendent Rick Colpitts nominate four candidates for faculty and administrative jobs. All measures were passed.

Director Barry Patrie was appointed to represent the district at the annual Maine School Board Association Delegate Assembly on October 24. Director Natalie Andrews of West Paris was selected as alternate. Andrews has also been nominated to serve on the MSBA as representative for the association region MSAD 17 belongs to.

Several leases and purchases were also approved, including the lease of one school bus from Androscoggin, floor maintenance equipment from Swish, an industrial cleaning products company, and for HVAC replacement filters.

The BOD voted to take the meeting into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(B).

