To the Editor:

The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary recently held a Rocking Chair-a-thon. This was a huge success. The ladies rocked to the oldies and reached their goals.

Thank you to everyone who pledged or dropped by to cheer us on. A portion of the money raised was sent to our fellow firefighters in Farmington.

Gail Eastman

President

Sumner Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary

« Previous

Next »

filed under: