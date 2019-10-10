MECHANIC FALLS —Upcoming RSU 16 adult education classes include:



Cooking for Special Dietary Needs

From vegan to dairy- and gluten-free, participants will learn some fun recipes and substitutions to accommodate special dietary needs. Enjoy a few snacks as we go and get some meal prep ideas too! Tuesday, 11/12, 6-7:30 p.m. $14.

Copper and Bead Ornaments

Learn how to crochet wire as well as how to use various jewelry pliers to fashion two playful, colorful and festive copper and bead ornaments. Wednesday, 11/6. 6-8 p.m. $35, includes all materials needed.

Intro to Self-Employment

This two-hour workshop offered by New Ventures Maine will help you to decide if self-employment is right for you. The class covers entrepreneurship, pros and cons, ways to manage risk, elements of a business plan, important financial pieces and steps needed for start-up. Tuesday, 10/29, 6-8 p.m. Free, but you must register in advance.

Medicare 101

Part A, Part B, C and D? It can all be so confusing! If you are turning 65 soon, you need this class! Join Kerri Faria from Seniors Plus as she focuses on Medicare to help you sort everything out in order to make informed decisions! Thursday, 11/7, 6-8 p.m. Free, but you must register in advance.

Whittling Santa

After two sessions in this class, you will leave with a small carved Santa Claus that is suitable for your mantle or ready to hang on your tree. An active participant in many area Carvers’groups, Dick Shryock has been carving and sharing his expertise for almost ten years. Thursdays, 11/14 and 11/21. 6-8:30 p.m. $24, includes everything you need! (Bring your own carving tools if you have them.)

Wreath Making

The holidays will be here before you know it! Get started on your decorating by creating a beautiful wreath for your front door or to give as a gift! Includes greens, ring and wire for one wreath. Please bring light gloves, cutters/pruners, ribbons/bows and any special decorations you may want to add. Thursday, 12/5, 6-8 p.m. $27.

All classes are held at 129 Elm Street. Registration may be completed online at http://mechanicfalls.maineadulted.org, by mail at PO Box 129, Mechanic Falls ME 04256, in person at 129 Elm Street, or by calling 345-3217. We also offer Career Exploration, College Preparation, Computer Classes, Diploma Classes and HiSET testing.

