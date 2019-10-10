SALEM TOWNSHIP — Two teenagers received minor injuries Wednesday when the ATV they riding skidded into the side of pickup truck on Pit Road, Franklin County Chief Deputy Steven Lowell said Thursday.

Mia Jackson, 16, of Salem Township was driving a 2019 Honda ATV with a passenger Deliah Libby, 19, of Sabattus when the crash occurred at about 4:37 p.m.

The ATV was going “too fast for conditions and skidded in to the side of a truck” driven by Craig Pinkham, 50, of New Vineyard, Lowell said.

The teenagers were taken by private vehicle to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

