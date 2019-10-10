PARIS — On Tuesday, October 15th, at 6:30, Paris Public Library’s Multi-Age Novel Idea Book Club will discuss the timeless and beloved classic for all ages, The Secret Garden, by Francis H. Burnett, first published as a book in 1911.
Ten year old Mary, an orphan from India, comes to live with her often absent uncle in a lonely 100 room mansion on the Yorkshire moors and discoverers many mysteries to solve about an invalid cousin, an abandoned flower garden, and a distraught uncle.
New members are always welcome.
To borrow the book, contact the Paris Public Library at 743-6994.
