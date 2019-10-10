BOYS’ SOCCER
Mt. Abram 11, Wiscasset 0
SALEM — Cam Walters, Kenyon Pillsbury and Tyson Hill each scored two goals as Mt Abram routed Wiscasset/Boothbay 11-0 in boys soccer action Thursday, Oct 3.
The Roadrunners (7-2) also received goals from Evan Allen, Jon Jordan, Troy Hupper, Kody Chapman and Kyle Presby.
Goalie Travis Davis made 12 saves for the Wolverines (0-3-1), while Ian Allen and Damien Thurlow combined to make two saves for Mt. Abram.
