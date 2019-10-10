REGION — Eric Tompkins from the Tri-Town Ministerial Food Cupboard (TTMFC) has announced that this year the whole month of October will be available to sign up for

a Thanksgiving Basket. Anyone who resides in the Livermore, Livermore Falls and Jay community ,and who needs help at Thanksgiving, may apply .

They do NOT need to be a client of the Food Cupboard, though a proof of residence is required ( a light bill is best) to register.

Volunteers will help with registration during the regular Food Cupboard hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 2-4 PM and on Tuesday from 6-8 PM.

The Food Cupboard is located in the St. Rose School building in Jay and has their main, handicapped-accessible entrance , from Jewell Street ,at the back of the building

.

All applications need to be made by October 31 –NO exceptions. All foods need to be ordered early and a lot of planning goes into this program, as this is separate from the regular services provided by the Food Cupboard .

For 6 years, Eric Tompkins ,from the Emmanuel Church in Livermore Falls, has been the organizer. He is looking for volunteers to help pack the boxes on the Sunday before Thanksgiving ,as the pickup is on Monday. Different churches in the area are collecting foods that will be used in the baskets, and some farmers in the area are donating fruits and vegetables.

Turkeys and other items will need to be purchased to complete the boxes which will supply a complete meal for the size of the family registered..

If anyone in the community would like to donate , they could bring in a frozen turkey during Food Cupboard Hours, or send a financial gift by mail.

A donation of $15-20 would fill a box for a small family, and may be sent to :

Tri-Town Ministerial Food Cupboard ,

PO Box 314, Livermore Falls ME 04254

A tax-deductible receipt and a thank you note will be sent to all donors.

