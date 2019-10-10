To the Editor:

The 3rd Annual Turkey Trot 4 Hope, the signature fundraising event for Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, will be held on Thanksgiving Day from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Guy E Rowe School in Norway and the community is invited to participate. Sign up is online at www.RunSignUp.com for either a 4 mile or 1 mile run or walk. Thanks to an anonymous donor, registration is free for any elementary student who attends school in SAD 17. All students receive a logo beanie from New Balance and adults receive a free t-shirt if registered before 10/31. Prizes include Season Passes and Lift Tickets from Sunday River and Sleds from Paricon.

Not a runner or walker? No problem! Volunteers are needed to help with a variety of tasks from course monitoring and registration to handing out pies at the finish line. Fundraising is optional and there is no minimum to raise, so gather your friends and family, form a fundraising team and have some fun. Sponsorship opportunities for businesses or individuals include free race entries and marketing exposure.

The Turkey Trot 4 Hope is a fun, one of a kind experience that is less about speed and more about making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. Proceeds from the event will support the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, a non-profit based in Norway that provides free wellness programs and supportive resources to anyone dealing with the challenges of cancer. For more information about the event or center programs, call 890-0329, www.crcofwm.org or follow us on Facebook.

Barb Deschenes

Ellen Benner

Event Chairs

Turkey Trot 4 Hope

