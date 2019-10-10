SOUTH PARIS — Paris Utility District, Norway Water District, and Oxford Water District invite you to attend:

Water District Critical Customer Workshop on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This workshop will take place at Paris Fire Department, 137 Western Ave, South Paris. Lunch will be provided.

Because you are considered a critical customer of water district services, we invite you to join us for this workshop session to learn more about our systems, types of water related emergencies, explanations of various water orders and how you can be prepared for a water emergency at your facility.

RSVP to Oxford County EMA: [email protected] or 743-6336

