I have been attending the Auburn City Council meetings in the past year with some regularity. Holly Lasagna’s votes reflect consideration for her Ward 1 constituents, as well as the best interests of all Auburn citizens. She clearly takes the time to determine sound reasons for her votes.

I have been thoroughly impressed with her advocacy for thoughtful, citizen centered processes. She has also been a voice for respectful discourse during the meetings.

I have also had the pleasure of serving with her on the working group that is drafting the ordinance to establish the Agriculture Committee. She was present at every meeting, well prepared, and made recommendations that will advance efforts to grow Auburn’s agricultural economic base.

She is a good communicator, interested in hearing from all citizens, and a hard worker — serving on multiple city committees. She deserves our votes.

Camille Parrish, Auburn

