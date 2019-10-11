Standings as of Oct. 8: 1. Theberge Construction 4-1-0, 8 points 2. I.D.S 3-1-1, 7 points 3. Saint’s Paint Plus 3-2-0, 6 points 4. Lewiston Paint 2-2-1, 5 points 5. Advance Wiring 1-4-0, 2 points 6. Pratte Drywall 1-4-0, 2 points.
Recent results: I.D.S. 3, Advance Wiring 2; Theberge Construction 5, Lewiston Paint 2; Saint’s Paint Plus 5, Pratte Drywall 2.
