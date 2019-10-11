FARMINGTON — Nicole Emery, RN, CMSRN, a nurse in charge at Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH), recently earned the Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse (CMSRN®) credential from the Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board (MSNCB). Emery joins a prestigious group of more than 24,000 CMSRNs.
Emery received her nursing degree at Kennebec Valley Community College. After becoming a registered nurse (RN), she started on the hospital’s Medical/Surgical Unit where she has provided patient care for 10 years.
Medical-surgical nursing is a specialty with a distinct body of knowledge, skills, and abilities. CMSRN certification validates that a nurse possesses advanced clinical knowledge and demonstrates that the highest standards of medical-surgical nursing practice have been achieved.
The CMSRN exam is provided by MSNCB and is the only medical-surgical nursing certification test endorsed by the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nursing (AMSN). The exam is accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification, formerly the ABNS Accreditation Council.
