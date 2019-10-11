AUGUSTA — Maine Gov. Janet Mills says her state must help Arctic nations with issues such as combating climate change and building stronger trade relationships.
The governor addressed the Arctic Circle Assembly on Friday in Reykjavik, Iceland. The assembly’s the Arctic’s biggest annual international gathering, and it draws people from 60 countries.
There was more on the schedule for Mills. She was set to receive a briefing from Maine and Icelandic officials on a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at cooperation in economic development, trade, energy, transportation, culture and the arts. She was also scheduled to tour the Icelandic shipping company Eimskip, which has a regional headquarters in Portland.
Mills was also expected to visit an organization that helps entrepreneurs and businesses with an interest in the marine industries.
